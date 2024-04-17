Lynn (1-0) got the win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out one over seven innings.

Lynn secured his first win as a member of the Cardinals since 2017 with the only damage against him being a fifth inning solo home run from Kyle McCann. Tuesday was just the second time in Lynn's lengthy career he picked up a win while striking out one or fewer batters and he was able to stretch out to 101 pitches after gradually increasing his pitch count in each start thus far. He's allowed one earned run or fewer in three of four starts and currently owns a 2.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 20.2 innings. Lynn projects to take the mound again next week in a home start against the Diamondbacks.