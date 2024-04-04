Lynn did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings versus the Marlins. He struck out seven.

Lynn was sharp early, blanking Miami through his first three innings. However, he'd give up a leadoff home run to Jake Burger in the fourth before Josh Bell and Burger tacked on three more runs with back-to-back blasts in the fifth. Lynn struggled with the long ball last year, allowing a league-most 44 homers while struggling to a 5.73 ERA across 32 starts between the Dodgers and White Sox. The veteran right-hander has given up four runs on 12 hits through 8.2 innings in his first two starts this season.