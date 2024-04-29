Lynn didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three batters.

Lynn walked at least three batters for the third time in his last four starts. However, the only run charged against him came on a solo home run by Francisco Lindor in the sixth. During his last four appearances, Lynn owns a 2.05 ERA with 17 strikeouts and 11 walks over 22.0 innings. He's lined up for a start against the White Sox on Saturday.