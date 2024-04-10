Lynn didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and four walks over five innings. He struck out six.

After allowing a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, Lynn held the Phillies without a hit over his final four frames, though the Cardinals ultimately couldn't provide enough run support off Aaron Nola to get Lynn a victory. The veteran right-hander has yet to pitch into the sixth inning through three starts this season, though he's held opponents to four earned runs in his first 13.2 innings while striking out 18. Lynn's currently in line to face the A's on the road in his next outing.