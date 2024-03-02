Lynn is penciled in to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday versus the Nationals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Lynn has been working on the back fields so far, giving the Cardinals an opportunity to evaluate other pitchers in spring games. Lynn will don the Cardinals' jersey for the first time since 2017 after signing a one-year deal with the team in November. The right-hander endured the worst season of his career in 2023, posting a 5.73 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 44 home runs allowed over 183.2 innings between the White Sox and the Dodgers. He'll play most of 2024 at age 37, so it's unclear how much he'll be able to bounce back, though he'll at least have his home games in a pitcher-friendly stadium.