Lynn tossed four scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Lynn looked like he could be in for a long night when Los Angeles began the game by lacing three straight singles off him, but the veteran hurler bounced back by striking out Will Smith, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez to escape the jam. The Dodgers put two more runners on base with one out in the second frame, but Lynn again got outs under pressure to emerge unscathed. The right-hander retired the final eight batters he faced but had his momentum stopped by a rain delay, and he didn't return to the mound after the interruption, having already thrown 70 pitches. Though Lynn certainly had some troubles Saturday, this was a positive season debut given the outcome, and it helps instill some hope that he can bounce back from last year's rough campaign during which he posted a career-worst 5.73 ERA.