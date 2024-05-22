Lynn allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings versus the Orioles on Tuesday before the game was suspended due to inclement weather in the sixth inning.

The game will be completed prior to Wednesday's regularly-scheduled contest, though Lynn's involvement is almost certainly done. This was arguably his best outing of the season, and it's impressive he did it against an offense as strong as Baltimore. Through 51.1 innings over 10 starts, Lynn has a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB. The veteran right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Reds.