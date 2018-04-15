Forsythe was removed from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what caused the issue, but Forsythe was seen working out his right shoulder in the dugout with the trainer. Consider him day-to-day until more details on his injury emerge. Kike Hernandez filled in for him at third base Saturday and could see additional playing time if Forsythe is out multiple days.