Dodgers' Manny Machado: Clubs first-inning homer
Machado went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Padres.
Machado staked Clayton Kershaw a 3-0 first-inning lead but Kenley Jansen blew the save to force extra innings. The 26-year-old shortstop got off to an electric start with the Dodgers but is slashing .258/.320/.449 with 20 strikeouts in 89 August at-bats, his highest strikeout total of any month yet this season..
