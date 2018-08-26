Machado went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

Machado staked Clayton Kershaw a 3-0 first-inning lead but Kenley Jansen blew the save to force extra innings. The 26-year-old shortstop got off to an electric start with the Dodgers but is slashing .258/.320/.449 with 20 strikeouts in 89 August at-bats, his highest strikeout total of any month yet this season..

