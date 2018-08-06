Dodgers' Manny Machado: Posts three-hit day
Machado went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs to help the Dodgers to a 3-2 win over the Astros on Sunday.
The new acquisition accounted for most of his team's offense in this contest, scoring two out of the Dodgers' three runs and lashing his 23rd double of the season. The 26-year-old star is posting eye-popping numbers over his split time between Baltimore and Los Angeles this season, with a .309/.386/.552 slash line and 26 homers through 433 at-bats, and his counting stats contributions only figure to increase as he continues to settle into his new role in a Dodgers lineup that is much better than Baltimore's.
