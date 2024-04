Gage was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Taylor Trammell. Gage was acquired via trade from the Yankees in February but did not make the Opening Day roster. He holds a 1.83 ERA and 20:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings in the majors, so there could be some interest via trade or waivers.