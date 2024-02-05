The Dodgers acquired Gage and a lower-level prospect from the Yankees on Monday in exchange for left-handed Caleb Ferguson, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Though Ferguson is a more established left-handed reliever at the big-league level, he's bound for free agency in 2025 and has no minor-league options remaining, while Gage is a pre-arbitration pitcher who still has an option. Gage isn't expected to be a vital part of the Los Angeles bullpen in 2024, but he'll at least help restore some left-handed depth to the relief ranks while also offering more maneuverability between the majors and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Over his 16 career big-league appearances over the past two seasons between Toronto and Houston, the 30-year-old Gage owns a 1.83 ERA (3.74 SIERA) over 19.2 innings.