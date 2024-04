Gage signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gage was DFA'd by the Dodgers on Tuesday and eventually released Wednesday, but the team will bring him back to provide bullpen depth at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 31-year-old southpaw posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 37.1 frames with Houston's Triple-A affiliate last season.