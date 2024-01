Gage was designated for assignment by the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move was made in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Josh Hader. Gage, who turns 31 next month, has held a 1.83 ERA and 20:9 K:BB over 19.2 innings at the major-league level and posted a 4.58 ERA and 39:20 K:BB across 37.1 frames at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2023.