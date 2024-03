Gage was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Gage appeared in four games with the Dodgers this spring, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four batters over four innings. The southpaw pitched in five games with the Astros in 2023, producing a 2.70 ERA with eight strikeouts over 6.2 innings and he'll look to earn a call-up to the major-league roster with Los Angeles down the road.