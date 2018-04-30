Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Heads to bench Monday
Kemp is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kemp, who returned to action Sunday after missing a pair of games with hamstring tightness, will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as the Dodgers ease him back into action. Joc Pederson will start in left field and hit fifth in his stead.
