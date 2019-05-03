Dodgers' Max Muncy: Sits vs. lefty
Muncy is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Muncy will head to the bench for Friday's series opener to avoid a matchup against left-handed starter Eric Lauer. In his place, Cody Bellinger is starting at first base and hitting second, opening up a spot in the outfield for Chris Taylor to pick up a start.
