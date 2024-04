The Dodgers optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez appeared in two games after being called up on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings while striking out one batter and walking one. He'll head back to Triple-A to make room for Kyle Hurt, who was recalled to start Tuesday's game, but Ramirez could return later in the year if the Dodgers find themselves in need of a fresh bullpen arm.