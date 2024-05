The Dodgers recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez has allowed just one run across seven big-league innings this season, and he has thrown 5.2 shutout frames in Triple-A since being sent down in late April. The 34-year-old southpaw will likely serve in middle relief while with the Dodgers, and Eduardo Salazar will head back to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.