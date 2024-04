The Dodgers optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Nick Ramirez has given up one earned run over four innings since being recalled from Triple-A last Saturday, but he will head back to the minors as the Dodgers opt to bring in a fresh arm in Nabil Crismatt. Ramirez owns a 1.29 ERA across seven MLB innings this year and figures to be back with the Dodgers at some point in the near future.