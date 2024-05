The Dodgers optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Ramirez was recalled for Thursday's game against the Reds. He pitched 2.1 innings and gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Ramirez has appeared in six major-league games this season, registering a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 frames. The Dodgers recalled right-hander Ricky Vanasco in a corresponding move.