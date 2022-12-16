Mazeika and the Dodgers agreed to a minor-league contract Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Mazeika will head to Los Angeles after spending the 2022 campaign with the Mets and Giants, producing a .191 average with one homer, six RBI and four runs scored over 72 at-bats while appearing in 24 games with New York. The catcher will provide the Dodgers with an additional depth option behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes, both of which will likely start the season with the major-league roster.