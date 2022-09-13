site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Patrick Mazeika: Booted from 40-man roster
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday.
Mazeika will head back to the waiver wire after being claimed off waivers by San Francisco at the end of August. He's appeared in 24 games this season, slashing .191/.214/.294 with one homer, six RBI and four runs scored earlier in the year while with the Mets.
