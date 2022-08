The Giants claimed Mazeika off waivers from the Mets on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mazeika is expected to report to Triple-A Sacramento as he heads to a new organization for the first time since being drafted by the Mets in 2015. Before being designated for assignment, the 28-year-old catcher logged 72 plate appearances at the big-league level for the Mets this season, managing a .191/.214/.294 slash line.