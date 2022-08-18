site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Cast off 40-man roster
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday.
Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
