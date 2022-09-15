site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Patrick Mazeika: Outrighted to Triple-A
Mazeika was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mazeika was designated for assignment earlier in the week to free up a spot on the 40-man roster, and he will remain with the Giants for the time being.
