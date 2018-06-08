Dodgers' Rich Hill: Could return next weekend

Hill (finger) could join the Dodgers' rotation next weekend against the Giants, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

He will throw a four-inning simulated game Saturday, and if all goes well, his next outing will be in the big leagues. Hill has been getting up to nine laser treatments per day on his blister, which have expedited the healing process, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The Dodgers only play five games next week, so Hill could theoretically return Friday, Saturday or Sunday against San Francisco, if all goes well.