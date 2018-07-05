Dodgers' Rich Hill: Exits with neck tightness

Hill left Wednesday' game against the Pirates with neck tightness after sliding headfirst into home plate, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Hill was pitching well prior to the injury, allowing two runs in five innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five. He's considered day-to-day, but given his injury history, the Dodgers may elect to be extra careful. If he doesn't need to miss a start, he'll next take the hill Tuesday against the Padres.