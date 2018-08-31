Dodgers' Ryan Madson: Acquired by Dodgers
Madson was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Andrew Istler, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Dodgers acquire a much-needed late-inning arm, as closer Kenley Jansen has allowed seven runs on 10 hits (including four homers) over his last four appearances since returning from a trip to the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat. The team is reportedly keeping faith with Jansen, but Madson and his 91 career saves could be an option to take over should the closer's struggles continue. Greg Holland and Justin Miller are left as the primary options for saves in Washington until Sean Doolittle returns from his toe injury.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Returns from injury•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Throwing bullpen session Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Heads to Phoenix for therapy•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Officially sent to DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Not listed on lineup card•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Hopes to avoid disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...