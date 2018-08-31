Madson was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Andrew Istler, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers acquire a much-needed late-inning arm, as closer Kenley Jansen has allowed seven runs on 10 hits (including four homers) over his last four appearances since returning from a trip to the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat. The team is reportedly keeping faith with Jansen, but Madson and his 91 career saves could be an option to take over should the closer's struggles continue. Greg Holland and Justin Miller are left as the primary options for saves in Washington until Sean Doolittle returns from his toe injury.