Nationals' Ryan Madson: Officially sent to DL
Madson (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
This was expected, as Madson wasn't listed on Tuesday's lineup card after admitting after Monday's game that he's been battling a back issue that sends a pain down to his leg. With Madson joining Sean Doolittle (toe) and Kelvin Herrera (shoulder) on the disabled list, the Nats will have to rely on Koda Glover, Justin Miller, Wander Suero and/or possibly Greg Holland in the ninth inning for the time being. Trevor Gott was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding roster move.
