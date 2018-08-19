Nationals' Ryan Madson: Heads to Phoenix for therapy
Madson has resumed rehabbing in Phoenix and will receive electric therapy for his back, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Madson is hopeful that the treatment method will expedite his recovery from the back issue, which resulted in his placement on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 14. Until Madson initiates a throwing program, his return to the Nationals shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
