Madson (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

In a corresponding move, Kelvin Herrera was placed on the DL with a torn Lisfranc ligament, opening up temporary closing duties in Washington. Madson could be the one to take over, with four saves this season and 91 over the course of his career. Sean Doolittle is working his way back from a toe injury, but his return timeline remains unclear, so Madson could hold the job for a few weeks.

