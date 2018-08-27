Nationals' Ryan Madson: Returns from injury
Madson (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
In a corresponding move, Kelvin Herrera was placed on the DL with a torn Lisfranc ligament, opening up temporary closing duties in Washington. Madson could be the one to take over, with four saves this season and 91 over the course of his career. Sean Doolittle is working his way back from a toe injury, but his return timeline remains unclear, so Madson could hold the job for a few weeks.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Throwing bullpen session Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Heads to Phoenix for therapy•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Officially sent to DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Not listed on lineup card•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Hopes to avoid disabled list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Dealing with back issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...