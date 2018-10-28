Madison won't be an option out of the bullpen for Game 5 of the World Series against Boston on Sunday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Madson gave up a big home run in Game 4 in 0.2 innings, and he won't throw Sunday despite tossing just eight pitches. If the Dodgers manage to extend the series to Game 6, he figures to be available.

