Mason figures to be one of the top candidates for save opportunities this weekend against Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kenley Jansen (chest) didn't travel with the team as a precaution, so Madson and Kenta Maeda figure handle save situations if needed. Manager Dave Roberts stated it's closer by committee with Jansen out of the picture for the weekend. Given Madson's recent usage (he's pitched in three of the past four games), the Dodgers may elect to avoid him in Friday's opener, although he should be well-rested for the final two games of the series, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.