The Dodgers placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with neck pain.

Miller hadn't made an appearance since last Thursday and will now get a couple weeks off for rest and treatment. The 32-year-old right-hander has proven to be a nice find for Los Angeles this season, boasting a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31 strikeouts through 30 innings of relief. He'll be eligible to return in early July.