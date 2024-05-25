Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run, a double and two walks in Friday's loss to Cincinnati.

Hernandez also reached on a hit-by-pitch, so he got on base in all five of his plate appearances. Both of the outfielder's hits went for extra bases, and his ninth-inning solo homer was his first long ball in 12 games. Hernandez has been a strong addition to the Dodgers' high-octane offense, as he's tied for 10th in the league with 12 homers and ranks seventh with 38 RBI while slashing .254/.329/.487.