Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Pitching dominated the matchup between two of the league's top teams, and Hernandez was responsible for half of the Dodgers' four hits. His second knock came in the 11th inning, when he doubled to left field to plate Los Angeles' only two runs of the game, which were enough to result in victory. Hernandez has three RBI over his past two contests to move into the team lead with 41 RBI on the campaign.