The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a Grade 1 left adductor strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez had to leave Monday's game in Miami with what was called hamstring tightness at the time, but it turns out it was his adductor/groin area that's the issue. The fact that the strain is only Grade 1 gives Hernandez a chance to avoid a long-term absence, but there is no timetable for his return. The Dodgers have Andy Pages in right field and James Outman in center field Tuesday versus the Marlins.