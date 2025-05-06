Hernandez (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Dodger Insider reports.
Hernandez exited Monday's series opener with left hamstring tightness, and the team has yet to rule out a stint on the injured list. Manager Dave Roberts stated after the game that the club would add a player to the taxi squad ahead of Tuesday's matchup in the event Hernandez requires a trip to the IL, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
