Hernandez (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Dodger Insider reports.

Hernandez exited Monday's series opener with left hamstring tightness, and the team has yet to rule out a stint on the injured list. Manager Dave Roberts stated after the game that the club would add a player to the taxi squad ahead of Tuesday's matchup in the event Hernandez requires a trip to the IL, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.