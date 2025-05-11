Hernandez (adductor) has been hitting in the cage and is slated to take live at-bats during the Dodgers' next homestand, which begins Tuesday, per MLB.com.

This is a positive development for Los Angeles and fantasy managers who roster Hernandez after the All-Star outfielder was placed on the IL with a Grade 1 adductor strain this past Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Hernandez could be ready to return in two weeks, and that lines up with the expectation that he'll resume taking live at-bats next week. While Hernandez has been out, Andy Pages has been playing right field while recent call-up James Outman has mostly been handling center field.