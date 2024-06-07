Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in an 11-7 victory versus the Pirates on Thursday.
Hernandez broke a 4-4 tie with a solo blast in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles never trailed again. The long ball snapped a 10-game stretch without a homer for the veteran outfielder, and after a hot start to the season, he's gone deep just twice over his past 23 contests. However, Hernandez still ranks second on the Dodgers with 13 homers and 39 RBI overall.
