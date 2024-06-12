Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Rangers.

Hernandez's lone hit of the night was a big blast in the sixth, an inning during which the Dodgers scored seven runs on four homers. He now has five long balls and 12 RBI over his last five games and has totaled 10 hits over that span, raising his slash line to .266/336/.525 with 17 homers, 50 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 24:81 BB:K in 286 plate appearances.