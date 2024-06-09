Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, six RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-3 rout of the Yankees.

Hernandez got the scoring started Saturday with a solo shot to center field in the second inning. He added an RBI on a fielder's choice in the sixth before busting the game open for Los Angeles with a 424-foot grand slam in the eighth. Hernandez went just 2-for-16 over his first four games in June, but he's turned scorching hot since, going 7-for-13 with two homers and nine RBI across his past three contests. Hernandez is putting up big numbers in his first campaign with the Dodgers, slashing .262/.331/.500 with 15 homers, 47 RBI, 38 runs and four steals through 278 plate appearances.