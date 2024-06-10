Hernandezs went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Hernandez followed up his two-homer effort Saturday with another in the sixth Sunday off Luis Gil to put the Dodgers up 3-2. He's now produced four multi-hit games in a row and has seven extra-base hits over that span. For the year, the 31-year-old is now slashing .266/.333/.516 with 16 homers, 48 RBI, 39 runs and a 23:81 BB:K in 282 plate appearances.
