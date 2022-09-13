Gonsolin (forearm) wasn't able to throw at full intensity during his bullpen session Sunday, but he'll have another such session Wednesday, and the team still believes the hurler will be able to return by the end of the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The results of Gonsolin's Sunday bullpen were mixed, as he wasn't able to throw without restrictions but is still expected to be able to toss another session three days later. The right-hander last pitched in a game Aug. 23 and was initially expected to have a short stint on the IL, so it's discouraging that he's not yet back to full strength. However, manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism that Gonsolin can return as a starter before the end of the campaign.