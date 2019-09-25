Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Sharp in relief appearance
Gonsolin (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Padres, striking out three batters across two perfect innings.
Rich Hill pitched the first two innings before giving way to Gonsolin, who needed just 24 pitches (15 strikes) to retire all six batters he faced. It was a nice bounce-back performance from the right-hander after he allowed two runs across two innings in his previous outing. Gonsolin will likely make one more relief appearance before the end of the season as he auditions for a postseason bullpen role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Set to pitch two innings Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Could pitch in relief in playoffs•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Not making scheduled start•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Picks up win in relief•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Named bulk reliever Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...