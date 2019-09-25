Gonsolin (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Padres, striking out three batters across two perfect innings.

Rich Hill pitched the first two innings before giving way to Gonsolin, who needed just 24 pitches (15 strikes) to retire all six batters he faced. It was a nice bounce-back performance from the right-hander after he allowed two runs across two innings in his previous outing. Gonsolin will likely make one more relief appearance before the end of the season as he auditions for a postseason bullpen role.