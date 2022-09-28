Turner went 3-for-5 with a double and scored two runs in Tuesday's loss to San Diego.

The Dodgers managed only three hits in the loss, and Turner was responsible for half of those. He also scored two of the team's three runs, including the game-tying tally on a passed ball in the top of the ninth. It was a promising performance following a four-game mini-slump during which Turner uncharacteristically went 1-for-12. The All-Star shortstop ranks second in MLB with 187 hits on the season, trailing only teammate Freddie Freeman (191).