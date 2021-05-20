Bauer will be pushed back one day to start Friday at San Francisco, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander originally lined up to start Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, but he'll be pushed back a day after manager Dave Roberts said it's a move he was considering earlier in the week. Bauer has a 2.20 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 77:14 K:BB over 57.1 innings and will receive an extra day of rest before pitching against the Giants