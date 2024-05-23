Glasnow (6-2) was tagged with the loss against the Arizona on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

Glasnow cruised through the first four innings before allowing three consecutive batters to reach base with one out in the fifth, eventually leading to three runs coming across for Arizona. He would make it through the frame but didn't return for the sixth, marking the second straight start in which he's been unable to make it through at least six innings. The right-hander is now 1-2 in May after going 5-1 in his first six decisions to open the campaign. However, he still sports a healthy 34:5 K:BB through four starts this month.