Glasnow (6-4) was stuck with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings.

Jack Suwinski's solo home run in the third inning was the lone tally against Glasnow, though it proved to be enough to leave him with the loss in a 1-0 shutout defeat. Still, it was another strong outing from the 30-year-old Glasnow, who now has eight or more strikeouts in seven of his last eight starts. His ERA is down to 2.93 on the year with a 0.90 WHIP and a league-leading 104 strikeouts through 13 starts (80 innings). Glasnow's currently lined up for an intriguing road matchup with the Yankees this weekend.